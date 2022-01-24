Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.2% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG traded down $70.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,531.01. 53,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,916. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,809.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,877.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,827.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

