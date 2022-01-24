International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 116,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

