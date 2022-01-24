IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.13.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBG traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.50. 61,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.98. The firm has a market cap of C$391.53 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.