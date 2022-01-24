Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $24.89. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.