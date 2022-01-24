UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

CBK traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €7.39 ($8.40). 8,082,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of €7.97 ($9.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.11.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

