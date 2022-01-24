Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €30.50 ($34.66) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

