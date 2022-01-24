Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $12.54 on Monday, reaching $487.37. The stock had a trading volume of 76,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.97 and a 200 day moving average of $617.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

