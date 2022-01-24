Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,196,000 after buying an additional 263,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 305,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

