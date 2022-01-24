Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,669,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $90,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,813,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,112,000 after purchasing an additional 205,717 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

