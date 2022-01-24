McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Cut by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.81. The stock has a market cap of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

