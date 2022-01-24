Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $481.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.