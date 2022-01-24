Kings Point Capital Management Sells 6,318 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 36,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

