Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 108,782 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,249,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $384.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.47.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

