Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 312,870 shares.The stock last traded at $2,289.48 and had previously closed at $2,345.86.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.04.

The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,323.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,323.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

