Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 15.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares fell 15.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02. 127,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,355,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

BITF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $648.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $288,000.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

