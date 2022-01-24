iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 186,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,091,197 shares.The stock last traded at $64.59 and had previously closed at $64.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 120,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

