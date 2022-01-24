ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,773,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,593,430 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $41.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 82,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 191,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

