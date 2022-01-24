ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,773,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,593,430 shares.The stock last traded at $44.81 and had previously closed at $41.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 82,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 191,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

