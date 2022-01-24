Stealth (XST) Market Cap Achieves $995,973.11

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Stealth has a total market cap of $995,973.11 and approximately $615.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016027 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007926 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

