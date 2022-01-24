Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $28.04 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

