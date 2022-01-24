Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce sales of $131.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.08 million and the lowest is $131.39 million. Upwork reported sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $497.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.33 million to $498.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,136. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

