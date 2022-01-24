CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,821. CarMax has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.