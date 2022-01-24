VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,096,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 924,860 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,252.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,365. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

