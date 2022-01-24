T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $7.25 on Monday, reaching $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.20 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

