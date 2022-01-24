Brokerages Anticipate The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 70,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,921. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $23,903,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,045,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

