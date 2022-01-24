Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.55. The stock had a trading volume of 166,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $388.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.84.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

