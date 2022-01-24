Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 196,420 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELU. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

