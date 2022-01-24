Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $7.17

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 1,025,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,195. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

