Nervos Network Tops One Day Volume of $14.24 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $402.64 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,683.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.91 or 0.06638709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00297862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00799470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065672 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00406310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00255656 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,324,757,738 coins and its circulating supply is 29,514,794,828 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.