Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.56. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,834 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

