Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Up to $79.86

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.86, but opened at $82.17. Independent Bank shares last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

