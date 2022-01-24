I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $27.96. I-Mab shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 9,185 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $12,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.