Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 2,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,744.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 667,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278,002. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

