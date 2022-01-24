Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 27,480 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

