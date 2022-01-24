Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.90

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 4779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth $8,950,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

