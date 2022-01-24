PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $48,207.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

