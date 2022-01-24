American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

