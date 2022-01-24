Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 7,029 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $55,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

