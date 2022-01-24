Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €102.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($116.82).

KBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX traded down €0.66 ($0.75) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €89.34 ($101.52). 124,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.86. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 12 month high of €117.08 ($133.05). The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.