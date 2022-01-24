Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $610,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,543 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,807. OLO has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

