Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post $114.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.85 million. Skillz reported sales of $67.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $389.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,982. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Skillz has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

