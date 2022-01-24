Davis Selected Advisers Sells 37,948 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,215,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Raytheon Technologies worth $190,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.31. 121,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

