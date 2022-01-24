Davis Selected Advisers Sells 261,548 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 261,548 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 5.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.97% of Applied Materials worth $1,125,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.31. 348,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,892. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

