Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 2,525 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,269. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

