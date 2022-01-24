NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.26

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 73975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 385,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 288,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

