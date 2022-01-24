Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Cap of $11.52 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $347.42 or 0.00985440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $851,019.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.42 or 0.06533445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,981.74 or 0.99222625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 33,148 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

