-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,954. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

