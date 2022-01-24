JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.58 on Monday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The company has a market capitalization of $415.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

