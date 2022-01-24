Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $98.75 Average PT from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE:CCS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.