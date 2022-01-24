Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,344 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 798.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 45,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $97,706,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,877. The company has a market cap of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.