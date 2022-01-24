Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $3.00. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $16.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

HD stock opened at $343.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.53 and a 200-day moving average of $359.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

